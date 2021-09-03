Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.96

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 24173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

