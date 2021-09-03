Short Interest in TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Drops By 16.7%

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TLOG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
