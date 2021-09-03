Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Decreases By 17.2%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $3.08 on Friday. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SRMLF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.