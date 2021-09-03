Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman Acquires $87,654.00 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PFX opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on PhenixFIN in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

