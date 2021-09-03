Mitesh Dhruv Sells 321 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RNG opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.