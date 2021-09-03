Mitesh Dhruv Sells 321 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:RNG opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 0.67.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.