Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Nautilus stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

