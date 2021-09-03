American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 427,506 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683,607 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Barrick Gold worth $76,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

