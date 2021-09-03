R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.41% of R1 RCM worth $82,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 142.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

