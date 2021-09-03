Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,067.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

