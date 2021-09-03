Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $315.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.52.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

