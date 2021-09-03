Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,043 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sealed Air by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

NYSE:SEE opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.