Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

