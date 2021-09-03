Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $157.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

