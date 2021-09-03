Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Under Armour by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.