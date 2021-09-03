Capital Analysts LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,300.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

