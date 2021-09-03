Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,610 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.