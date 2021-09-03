Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,221 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Repligen worth $27,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 175.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,173 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

RGEN stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $290.80.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

