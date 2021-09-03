Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Catalent worth $28,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Catalent stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

