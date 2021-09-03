Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

