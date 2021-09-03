MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $103,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $234.18 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $213.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,169 shares of company stock valued at $71,385,966. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

