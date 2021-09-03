MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New $40,000 Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.