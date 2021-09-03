MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mercury General by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCY opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

