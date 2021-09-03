US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $229,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

