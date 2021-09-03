GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $569,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.