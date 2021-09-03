Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $66,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 608.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,079 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Altice USA by 771.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $9,947,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.17 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

