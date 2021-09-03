Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 46.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 25.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

