FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,972 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,919,823.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

