Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $431,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8,274.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

