FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $2,642,890. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.87 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $147.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

