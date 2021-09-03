FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $219.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average is $207.77. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

