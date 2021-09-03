FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,672 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

