-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

IDN stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a P/E ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 35.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 14.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

