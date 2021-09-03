Derek T. Chalmers Sells 8,440 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.