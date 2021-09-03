Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $138,460.00 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 150,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60.

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

