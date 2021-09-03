Glenda Dorchak Sells 300 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANSS opened at $368.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

