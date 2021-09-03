DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

