Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

NYSE FIS opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

