Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

