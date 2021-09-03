CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $315.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.