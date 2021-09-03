Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.40

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.40 and last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 80985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.71.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 156.27%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.