Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.58

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 24506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

