Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 700,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.