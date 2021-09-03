Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 9,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $938.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

