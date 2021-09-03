Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 789049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £579.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.58.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.