TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TATT opened at $5.94 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

