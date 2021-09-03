Short Interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expands By 17.5%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
GALT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.