Short Interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expands By 17.5%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,820,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

