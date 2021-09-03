Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.25

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $495.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

