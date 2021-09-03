PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.30.

PVH opened at $119.74 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

