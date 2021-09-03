Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a C$168.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$159.00.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.00.

CNR opened at C$156.01 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$134.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$110.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

