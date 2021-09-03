Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 16.5% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 79,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $133.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

